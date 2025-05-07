English
Slovakia opposes EU plan to cut Russian gas by 2027

Bratislava warns of higher energy prices and economic risks.

The latest news on Slovakia. On Wednesday, the country has firmly rejected the European Commission's proposal to phase out Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, arguing the plan would raise energy costs and weaken the EU's competitiveness.

Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that the proposal, which also targets oil and nuclear materials, would hurt the bloc more than Russia and described it as unsustainable for Slovakia's economy. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives for a EU Summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on October 27, 2023 // Shutterstock

