Slovakia cuts emergency electricity to Ukraine, oil transit dispute escalates

On Monday, Slovakia halted emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine after Kyiv failed to resume oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline by a deadline set by Prime Minister Robert Fico. The decision deepens a growing rift between the two countries following the suspension of Russian oil flows on January 27, which Ukraine says was caused by a Russian drone strike near Brody.

Fico accused Kyiv of making a "purely political decision" and warned that Slovakia could take further steps, including reconsidering its support for Ukraine's EU membership. He also claimed Slovakia's ambassador was prevented from inspecting the damaged section of the pipeline. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry rejected the ultimatum as "blackmail" that benefits Moscow, insisting repairs are ongoing under constant threat of further Russian attacks.

Hungary has backed Slovakia's position, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's government blocking the new EU sanctions on Russia and the €90 billion loan package for Kyiv unless oil deliveries resume. The dispute comes as Ukraine marks four years since Russia's full-scale invasion...