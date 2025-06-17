English
Slovakia and Czech Republic lead early evacuations from Israel amid escalating conflict

Flights carrying citizens from Israel arrive as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Authorities announced on Tuesday that Slovakia and Czech Republic have started to receive flights to evacuate their citizens from Israel, positioning them among the first countries to bring their nationals home.

Bratislava welcomed one of the first evacuation flights carrying dozens of passengers, including Slovak tourists and families of diplomats. Both countries are coordinating additional flights to assist citizens from neighbouring nations.

"Our partners are contacting us and we are preparing another flight on Tuesday, which should include citizens of the Slovak Republic, as well as citizens of the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Latvia, and France," Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said.

Juraj Blanar, Foreign Minister addresses the audience during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on April 4, 2024 // Shutterstock

