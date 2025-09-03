Slough House gets locked down in the fifth season of Slow Horses

HQ

It's that time of the year where one of the best Apple TV+ shows returns. Yep, Slow Horses is almost back on the streamer, all for its fifth season, where we'll get to see Gary Oldman back as the iconic Jackson Lamb and being tasked to once again navigate the world of espionage.

Apple TV+

This next chapter of the story will begin on September 24, and it will see what happens when MI5 suspect a leak coming from Slough House, leading the base and its dysfunctional operatives to be grounded and prevented from doing what they do best. However, soon after MI5 finds itself in the crosshairs and targeted, leading the Slow Horses to step back into action and to save the secret service once more.

This is all teased in the trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes that was very recently released. Check it out below, and a quick reminder: while this is the fifth season of Slow Horses, a sixth and a seventh are on the way, albeit with a new showrunner...