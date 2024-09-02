Slitherine acquires Battlefront

HQ

Battlefront has been developing games since the early 2000s. They focus on creating extremely realistic simulations of conflict. The title Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord was released in 2000 and was the start of a game series that extends all the way to today. Slitherine, a publisher and developer of mainly complex strategy games, has recently announced that they have bought Battlefront and they write the following:

"This strategic move underscores Slitherine's commitment to expanding the wargaming market in a meaningful and sustainable manner while honoring the legacy of a franchise that has captivated thousands of fans worldwide for over two decades."

The studio's portfolio will now be housed under Slitherine's roof. Stephen Grammont, who co-founded Battlefront, describes it as an important step to strengthen their future. They will be fully integrated with their new publisher and continue to create the games they are known for.