Slipknot partners with Atlus to promote Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Chances are, if you like Atlus JRPGs and listen to alternative metal, you've probably noticed that some of the mask designs worn by the US band's musicians could very well pass for demons featured in the Shin Megami Tensei series.

If you hadn't thought of this curious crossover, you're probably going to be amazed. Atlus has announced a collaboration with Slipknot in the promotional campaign for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, coming to all platforms on June 14. In the video below you can see Jim Ojala of Ojala Productions, creators of many of Slipknot's masks, showing the process of creating three masks that are inspired by the demons in the game. He also explains the design process as he and his team create the masks based on the demons Gurulu, Daemon and Loup-garou.

Are you going to play Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance? If so, don't miss out on all the new features we've already seen and tested in our preview.