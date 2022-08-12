Slipgate Ironworks is making a sci-fi real-time strategy game

The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase has given us a look at a variety of upcoming games that the publisher has in store. One of those very projects is coming from Slipgate Ironworks, and is a sci-fi real-time strategy game that has been in development in secret for the past three years.

Known as Tempest Rising, this title features a story that revolves around two warring factions, the Global Defence Forces (GDF) and the Tempest Dynasty. The concept for the narrative is that these two conflicting factions are tussling over an energy resource known as the Tempest, which has grown in abundance in the Tempest Dynasty's borders due to their irradiated state following a thermonuclear war that erupted years before.

HQ

As this is an RTS game, the gameplay revolves around leading troop units, be it basic infantry, tanks, or various other special units, around a map and to complete various objectives, such as knocking out the opposing faction's power facilities. Units are commanded through point and click moves with a mouse, and units can even cause damage to the environment and not just enemies, by shooting explosive barrels and so on.

There will also be a degree of base building involved in Tempest Rising as well, meaning players will have to create and defend a base location that is crucial for creating new troop units and for farming resources to power your assaults. This could be in the form of building refineries to harvest the Tempest itself, or instead in the shape of military barracks.

Due to the nature of the duelling factions, Tempest Rising will even feature two campaigns, one for the GDF and another for the Tempest Dynasty. To add to this, we were told at a press briefing ahead of the showcase that there will be online multiplayer support for the game, and that in this mode, a third faction will be present as well - although the finer details of this remain unclear right now.

As for when Tempest Rising will launch, all we know right now is that it is slated to debut in 2023 on PC. As for the finer, more specific details regarding this game, they have yet to be revealed, but fans can look forward to checking out a demo showcasing the first level of the game at Gamescom later this month.