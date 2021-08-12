Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition is out now

HQ

Yesterday marked the latest IndieWorld Showcase from Nintendo, a short broadcast that gave us a look at a range of indie game titles coming to the portable platform. Amid that show was the reveal of the Switch version of Slime Rancher, a game that is actually available today.

Called Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition, this version of the adorable game is coming from developer Monomi Park and will ask you to earn Plorts to build up your ranch on this colourful alien world. The title itself is only 888MB on Switch, so you won't need to worry about it eating up your storage, and as we mentioned above, can be picked up and played today.

Check out the announcement trailer below.