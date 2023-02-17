Slime Rancher 2's Song of the Sabers update is here

HQ

Slime Rancher 2 has received its first major update, titled 'Song of the Sabers', and there's a lot of additional content for fans of the franchise to sink their teeth into.

The update's central feature is a new location - Powderfall Bluffs - which players will have to discover the entrance to (we hear it's somewhere in Ember Valley). Once successful, ranchers will be transported to a world of prehistoric slimes and snow, with lots to explore and collect.

Powderfall Bluffs will introduce Saber Slimes and Saber Gordos for players to capture, as well as a new kind of rare slime players will have to discover for themselves. Additionally, the island brings a new food source - Thundercluck Chickens and Thundercluck Chickadoos.

The glacial island is also home to a number of 'auroral anomalies' that only appear after dark, and to get the most out of their island exploration players will have to seek them out before the sun rises.

Additionally, the island is full of new resources for players to farm, and brings new decor, new tech, and upgrades as well as updates to some old tech, as well as some bug fixes.

In the future of the game, the team at Monomi Park has teased Beatrix's journey could lead to the Grey Labyrinth; perhaps the place the secrets of Rainbow Island lie.