Slime Rancher 2 to launch this autumn

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Extended last night, developer Monomi Park took the opportunity to give fans another look at Slime Rancher 2, a look that came in the form of a fresh gameplay trailer.

It's here that we get to see the sorts of new biomes that will be on offer in the sequel, and likewise what other opportunities and mysteries the new location of the Rainbow Island will be serving up.

But more than that, the trailer also gave us a release window for the game, with Slime Rancher 2 slated to arrive in autumn 2022. We still don't have an exact release date, but what we do know is that the game will be coming to PC and Xbox, and will be available on Game Pass on day one.

Catch the new trailer below.