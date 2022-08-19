Slime Rancher 2 is entering Early Access next month

HQ

September is about to get a whole lot more colourful and cute, as developer Monomi Park has officially announced that the adorable sequel Slime Rancher 2 will be coming as an Early Access title for PC and Xbox players alike.

Set to debut on September 22, the game will take players to Rainbow Island, where the task will be once again to explore and farm the vibrant slime variants that call the land home. Take a look at the gameplay trailer for the game below for an idea of what will be in store come September 22.