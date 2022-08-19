Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 is entering Early Access next month

The adorable sequel will be coming to PC and Xbox Series consoles.

September is about to get a whole lot more colourful and cute, as developer Monomi Park has officially announced that the adorable sequel Slime Rancher 2 will be coming as an Early Access title for PC and Xbox players alike.

Set to debut on September 22, the game will take players to Rainbow Island, where the task will be once again to explore and farm the vibrant slime variants that call the land home. Take a look at the gameplay trailer for the game below for an idea of what will be in store come September 22.

Slime Rancher 2

