Slime Rancher 2 is coming to PlayStation 5 soon

Slime Rancher 2 launched as an Early Access title in late 2022, but when the initial version rolled out, it was exclusive to the PC and Xbox.

That won't remain the case, however, as once the game leaves Early Access this summer, it will also be heading to PS5, and all updates that have been released up until then will of course be included when the full adventure makes its entrance.

The date to keep an eye on is 11th June, but if you pre-order in advance, you can jumpstart your trip as early as the 7th June. So now you know.