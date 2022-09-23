Slime Rancher 2 is already setting sales records for Monomi Park

HQ

Slime Rancher 2 only debuted as an Early Access title yesterday, when the game arrived on

PC and Xbox consoles, and even as a Game Pass day one release. And despite this being the case, it looks like the adorable title is off to a very good start, as developer Monomi Park's CEO Nick Popovich has taken to Twitter to talk about the successful launch.

"The last hour has beaten our best sales day ever at Monomi Park by a literal order of magnitude," said Popovich.

To continue on this topic, Popovich also added, "I had a pipe dream in my head that we could sell 100k copies of Slime Rancher 2 in the first 24 hrs if the stars aligned. And we did that in less than 6 hrs. No idea where this crazy train is headed but so grateful to have a chance to ride it. Thank you all so very much."

We're currently working on our review of Slime Rancher 2, but you can already jump in and play the game for yourself today, on the platforms mentioned above.