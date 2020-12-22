Slightly Mad Studios boss reveals Project Cars 4, then deletes it

The Slightly Mad Studios' co-founder and producer Ian Bell stunned a lot of people when he recently revealed Project Cars 4 in Twitter. He wrote that is is being developed for the new generation (which technically is current generation now) and said that it will be "the most realistic simulation ever made".

This includes photo realistic shadows, real weather cycles, bump-mapped tracks and even went into details about leaves that will stick to your windshield. But for some reason, Bell suddenly changed his mind and deleted everything. Fortunately, GTPlanet saved the images for everyone to see.

We assume it is at least a year away, probably two or more. But at least this sounds good after the somewhat botched launch of Project Cars 3.