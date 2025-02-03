Sleeping Dogs movie is back on: Simu Liu to star as Wei Shen

HQ

Recently, we heard the sad but admittedly expected news that Donnie Yen's Sleeping Dogs movie was no longer sleeping, and was just dead. This saddened fans, including Marvel star Simu Liu, who isn't about to let the movie die for good.

Previously, Liu expressed his want to make a Sleeping Dogs movie via social media, but now as per IGN, it seems some big steps have been made into making the film a reality. A source apparently close to the project told IGN that the movie is in development.

Liu is expected to play the lead of Wei Shen. Proving his action skills in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu could certainly fit the bill for the undercover cop. We're still likely a while away from the movie's release, but we're not letting these Sleeping Dogs lie for now.