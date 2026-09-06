Sleeping Dogs 2 could happen but would "need a bit of planetary alignment"

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Despite the game launching back in 2012 and basically never amounting to much else, we do spend a considerable amount of time talking about Sleeping Dogs. This is in part down to the plans for a movie adaptation starring Simu Liu, but also because the game ended up catching the eye of many fans who played it or the more recent Definitive Edition.

But could this interest spiral into anything more significant? Is there a world where a Sleeping Dogs 2 could be made? In a recent interview with FRVR, Alastair Cornish, a designer formerly from developer United Front, mentioned it could happen but the pieces would truly need to fall into place.

"Never say never in game dev. So no I think it could happen, but you would need a bit of planetary alignment, right? You'd need really passionate people with a lot of different strings to their bow who are really tight about where they're spending, really smart about where they're spending, really honest with themselves about what's working on what's not."

Speaking about how Sleeping Dogs 2 could be fundamentally put together, Cornish signed off with: "Sometimes open world games, why is it even an open world game? You have games that feel like there's too many cookie cutter activities, too many whatever collectathons and they've made a bloated world to have a bloated world. I think we've got over that now. "I think you get more tightly focused worlds now. I think the whole chasing the bigger map thing now has thankfully died."

Would you be interested in Sleeping Dogs 2?