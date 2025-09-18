Sleepaway Camp returns: Kenan Thompson producing, original director back at the helm

One of the most iconic horror films of the 1980s is rising from the grave. Deadline reports that Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson is spearheading a new Sleepaway Camp remake together with producing partner Johnny Ryan.

Sure, the word "remake" might make some fans wary. But this time, the project has a reassuring twist: Robert Hiltzik—the original film's writer and director—will once again handle both the screenplay and the director's chair. Hiltzik says he's fielded countless offers over the years but deliberately waited for what he calls "the right deal," one that would let him keep creative control.

"I am both thrilled and humbled to be working with AFA on the reimagined Sleepaway Camp. Though I have been approached by several companies regarding the remake, only AFA has shared my vision and is excited to have me helm the film, therefore preserving the integrity of the original film for the fans, as well as introducing Sleepaway Camp to a whole new generation. Be prepared for a new member of the Sleepaway Camp family," Hiltzik told Deadline.

The 1983 cult hit made Felissa Rose a horror icon and follows shy teenager Angela, who is sent to Camp Arawak—a summer getaway that quickly turns into a blood-soaked nightmare. Casting and release dates for the remake haven't been announced, but horror fans are already hoping for a brutal, blood-drenched homage to one of the '80s most beloved slashers.

Do you remember Sleepaway Camp, and are you excited for its return?