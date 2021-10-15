Sledgehammer is expanding to the UK

HQ

The developer behind the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard has announced that it is growing in size, with a new studio based in the UK. Coming to Guildford, Surrey, the expansion of Sledgehammer will be known as Sledgehammer Games Guildford, and will be operating alongside the developer's Melbourne and Toronto studios to support Vanguard, its future seasons, as well as "future projects we have planned for the years ahead," as it was mentioned in the announcement post.

"Guildford has a long history of video game development, and as a result, there's a lot of top-tier talent and an existing game dev community there and in the surrounding towns," said Liz Wyle, general manager of Sledgehammer Games Guilford. "We're also an easy reverse commute in from London, which has a huge talent pool."

The studio is currently looking to hire across multiple positions and roles, including art, design, engineering, animation, UI & UX, production, audio, as well as looking to fill a bunch of senior roles.

As for what's next for Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch in a few weeks, on November 5 to be exact. The shooter will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.