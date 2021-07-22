Sledgehammer Games gets a new look ahead of its upcoming Call of Duty title

Later this year, Sledgehammer Games will be delivering the next iteration of the Call of Duty universe. We don't officially know what this game will be, as the developer and Activision hasn't yet announced it, but it has been frequently rumoured to be set in WW2.

But, ahead of that announcement, which we expect to be happening soon if the game is planned for the usual October/November release date, Sledgehammer has had a little bit of a spruce up, and has changed its look a little.

The new Sledgehammer features a lot of pink in its logo, but also has a similar style of design. The developer also now has a slightly different secondary logo, where it goes by the alias of SHG - which is ideal as a shorthand way of referring to the company.

Sledgehammer also mentioned that its iconic hammerhead logo is not going anywhere and will still be used, alongside these new looks.

You can read a little bit about why the developer has made the change here, although it is rather brief and doesn't offer that much insight.