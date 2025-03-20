Sledders offers snowmobile racing for PC and consoles starting today

It's still winter and there's plenty of snow in much of northern Europe, and spring is an extremely popular season for snowmobiling. Naturally, it's a good time to release a snowmobile game, which is something that is not exactly abundant on the market.

The Finnish studio Hanki Games released their Sledders as an Early Access title via Steam a little over a year ago, but now announces that today it is finally time for an official premiere - where it is also being launched for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The studio themselves write:

"Shred your sled in open-world backcountries. Sledders is a realistic, physics-based snowmobile simulator. Maneuver the big open terrain, plow through tons of fresh snow, conquer the mountains, and reach the peak faster than your friends!"

We are promised a large and varied game world, and the developers are already writing that there will be more content in the future:

"The game offers a big map for you to explore and play around in. It contains steep hills, mountains, lots of trees, and open areas ready to be ridden by you (yeah, there's a plenty of jumps, and also water...)! It will take ages for you to ride from one corner to another, that's how big the map already is. And who knows what the future holds, our plans include bigger, better, and many more maps to come (we hear you ditch bangers, snow crossers, tricksters, trail riders, and all!)."

If you live in warmer climates and want to cool off a bit, maybe a game like this can serve as a chilly substitute on a really hot day?