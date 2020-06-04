Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire will hit iOS this month

The Android version will arrive later and there will be more info on the release date this weekend.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Slay the Spire has been in development on mobile for some time, but now potential iOS players can rejoice as MegaCrit has just announced via the game's Steam Community page that it will arrive on Apple devices this month. As for the exact release date, that will be revealed at the Guerrilla Collective Show on June 6.

Meanwhile, Android owners have to wait longer because it "is still in the works" and the developer is "not quite ready to talk about release yet". The iOS version will cost $9.99 at launch and will offer the same experience as the PC version, except no mods.

Interested in getting the mobile version? Check out our Slay the Spire review here. We also have a couple of iOS screenshots below.

Slay the Spire
Slay the Spire

Related texts

Slay the SpireScore

Slay the Spire
REVIEW. Written by Robin Twiddy

"If you love opening card packs, and you love the thrill of roguelike adventuring, then this is an unassuming gem you should definitely check out."

Slay the Spire gets a January release date

Slay the Spire gets a January release date
NEWS. Written by Mike Holmes

If you're into card battlers AND roguelikes then slide Slay the Spire right to the top of your wishlist because MegaCrit's dungeon-crawling deck builder is a hybrid title...



Loading next content