Slay the Spire will hit iOS this month

Slay the Spire has been in development on mobile for some time, but now potential iOS players can rejoice as MegaCrit has just announced via the game's Steam Community page that it will arrive on Apple devices this month. As for the exact release date, that will be revealed at the Guerrilla Collective Show on June 6.

Meanwhile, Android owners have to wait longer because it "is still in the works" and the developer is "not quite ready to talk about release yet". The iOS version will cost $9.99 at launch and will offer the same experience as the PC version, except no mods.

Interested in getting the mobile version? Check out our Slay the Spire review here. We also have a couple of iOS screenshots below.