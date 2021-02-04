Slay the Spire has now launched on Android

You're watching Advertisements

Slay the Spire, one of the finest card-based roguelikes to ever grace Steam's Early Access program, has just launched on the Google Play store. Up until today, the game had been released on all major platforms, and even iOS, so its Android version has been a bit of a long time coming. On the Google Play store in the UK, the game can be purchased for £8.99 and it's recommended that you have a device that is Android 5.1 and up.

In our review of the 1.0 version of the game we said: "If you love opening card packs, and you love the thrill of roguelike adventuring then Slay the Spire is an unassuming gem you should definitely check out."

You can check out the game's Android release date trailer below: