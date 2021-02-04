Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire has now launched on Android

The deck builder roguelike has been available on iOS since last June.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Slay the Spire, one of the finest card-based roguelikes to ever grace Steam's Early Access program, has just launched on the Google Play store. Up until today, the game had been released on all major platforms, and even iOS, so its Android version has been a bit of a long time coming. On the Google Play store in the UK, the game can be purchased for £8.99 and it's recommended that you have a device that is Android 5.1 and up.

In our review of the 1.0 version of the game we said: "If you love opening card packs, and you love the thrill of roguelike adventuring then Slay the Spire is an unassuming gem you should definitely check out."

You can check out the game's Android release date trailer below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Slay the Spire

Related texts

Slay the SpireScore

Slay the Spire
REVIEW. Written by Robin Twiddy

"If you love opening card packs, and you love the thrill of roguelike adventuring, then this is an unassuming gem you should definitely check out."

Slay the Spire gets a January release date

Slay the Spire gets a January release date
NEWS. Written by Mike Holmes

If you're into card battlers AND roguelikes then slide Slay the Spire right to the top of your wishlist because MegaCrit's dungeon-crawling deck builder is a hybrid title...



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy