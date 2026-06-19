Slay the Spire 2 trades one Act 3 boss for another, introduces true RNG in new patch

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The team at MegaCrit have unveiled the latest patch for Slay the Spire 2, which has us saying our goodbyes to one Act 3 boss, a hello to a new endgame enemy, and brings about the introduction of a lot of fan-requested features.

First, there's the matter of fixing the RNG, which Ed from MegaCrit explains in the update's Steam post. Essentially, when making the game Slay the Spire 2 used a PRNG system, which a lot of other games use. However, an exploit was discovered in the system, which meant players could predict which Curses they'd get, and which environments they'd be exploring in their runs. That exploit has now been removed, and Slay the Spire 2 is a game that proudly says the suffering it gives you is entirely random.

In terms of new features, there's now a Bestiary, which lets you interact with the world further by seeing all the creatures you've encountered and killed with cards. Also, Steam Workshop integration has been included in this most recent update, letting players create mods to alter their game experience. Perhaps someone will make a replacement Doormaker, as the Act 3 boss has bid us farewell in this new patch.

MegaCrit explains that The Doormaker's level of complexity was too high for what they wanted in the game, so he's been removed. A new boss, Aeonglass, has been placed in his stead, and is waiting at the end of players' runs to act as their final obstacle ahead of them slaying the spire.