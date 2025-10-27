Slavic Folklore adapts to the apocalypse in Project Thea

Project Thea, MuHa Games' third Thea game, ditches the fantasy theme and replaces it with a post-apocalyptic, sci-fi inspired spin-off that might have more machines than swords and shields, but still comes packed with plenty of Slavic folklore inspirations.

Explaining how the mythology of the world has adapted to this spin-off, Mila "Yuuki" Undro told us that MuHa Games likes to "ask the question of what would a Baba Yaga look like in a modern city? What would she now do? So in our game, she sells ice creams from an ice cream truck."

"So the tooth fairy in the modern city has become going into dentistry because obviously being a tooth fairy," she continued. "But now that the world has layers. So it's like what they did in a city when it was a big functioning city and now the post-apocalyptic world, you know, what do they do now? So now they're becoming vicious again."

We'll have to contend with myths, legends and more as we also look to adapt to Project Thea's tactical combat. If you want to hear more about what that's like, check out our full interview below:

HQ

Project Thea launches on the 20th of November.