Slate will unveil the actual price of their modular EV truck in June

We've written about Slate several times, simply due to the innovative premise behind the company's upcoming modular truck. To refresh, the idea is to sell a very basic EV truck with no infotainment, no self-parking or driving and other luxuries in order to hit a price point expected to be around $25.000.

The idea is then that you can select the upgrades you want, such as whether you want a closed or open bed, infotainment, larger speaker systems and much, much more. Slate trucks are made to be upgraded over time too.

But there's still the mystery of actual pricing, particularly after the federal tax credit on EV has disappeared. However, in an updated message on Instagram, the company announced that they will announce this price in June, and it's still expected to be "in the mid twenties".

You can see the initial pitch below.