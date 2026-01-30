Slate is still figuring out what their modular EV truck will cost

HQ

Do you remember the Slate Truck? It was revealed by Slate some time ago as a "modular EV", meaning it'll presumably launch at a very basic price point, and the costumer can then spruce things up heavily through a wide, wide range of modular accessories.

The basic car has no radio, no automatic windows and a range of just 240 kilometers (150 miles). But the idea is that it'll be cheap for those who want it, and contain just the luxuries you need for those willing to pay more.

But what is that low starting price? Well, Slate CEO Chris Barman told InsideEVs recently, that they don't really know yet:

"We're still having discussions on that. We're still working really closely with our suppliers to see what opportunities we have to continue to bring costs down, to see what we can do to pass along to the customer before we announce final pricing."

It is expected to be "around $20.000".

<social>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxMd3SNEKCA&pp=ygULc2xhdGUgdHJ1Y2s%3D</social>