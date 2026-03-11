Slate has a new CEO just month before launching its new modular truck

HQ

Slate is perhaps one of the most interesting new EV brands sprouting up globally. Their modular truck is going to start at around $25.000, and will let customers customize pretty much all aspects of the vehicle, while maintaing a distinct low-fi base price.

But just months before the final pricing models, and launch timings will be revealed in July, the company has now swapped CEO's. According to Newsweek, Chris Barman is now out as CEO, but will remain on as President of Vehicles.

The new CEO is Peter Faricy, who previously worked at Ford, and as VP of Amazon Marketplace for over a decade.

It's currently unknown whether this actually changes Slate's pitch or tone, but it does still seem like it's all steam ahead for the proper unveiling in July. You can see the original pitch below.