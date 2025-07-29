Slasher Trash: The ultimate documentary for slasher fanatics

HQ

For those of us who grew up eyeing those forbidden VHS covers at the local video store in the '80s and '90s, Slasher Trash arrives as the ultimate tribute to the genre we love, slashers. But not just any slashers. We're talking about the cheapest, sleaziest, most notorious productions, the ones that lived and died by their gloriously lurid box art, while the actual films often left... a lot to be desired.

Featuring interviews with directors, SFX legends, B-movie actors, and horror experts, Slasher Trash is a shameless, nostalgic love letter to a blood-soaked genre. Behind it is a passionate team of fans and filmmakers, backed by rare archival footage, behind-the-scenes clips, and heaps of VHS-era charm.

In the vein of In Search of Darkness, The Last Action Heroes, and TerrorBytes, this documentary is a must for every true horror nerd. Currently in post-production, Slasher Trash is already available for pre-order, with perks like Blu-rays, T-shirts, posters, and more for early backers.

Watch the trailer below and support the project HERE.