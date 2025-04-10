Skyverse renamed Everwind and confirms its arrival on consoles

Enjoy Studio and Bohemia Interactive have broken their silence around Skyverse to share some big news. The first and perhaps most important is that Skyverse is now known as Everwind, following a minor trademark dispute.

"A few weeks ago, our trademark application was contested. While the legal issue could have been resolved over a lengthy court process, we decided not to proceed with it, as it would significantly delay bringing the game to the players. Given that development is progressing well, and that we want to bring Everwind to players as soon as possible, we've decided to move forward with a new name," said Michał Baraniak, CEO at Enjoy Studio S.A. "We also believe that the new name represents the world and our vision much better, allowing us to stay fully focused on crafting the best experience possible for our community."

Everwind, as it will now be known, is an open-world adventure game with simple Minecraft-like graphics in which we explore a vast fantasy world full of secrets and dangers alike. The project is progressing slowly, as the team continues to work on its visual and creative direction.

In addition to this date change, Enjoy Studio has released a new gameplay trailer, which you can watch below. And you can also check out our interview with the studio at the last Gamescom, which you can also see below.

HQ