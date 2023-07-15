Skyrim's forests have never looked better thanks to this new mod

HQ

If you've ever played a wood elf in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, you might have been disappointed that the forests of the land of the Nords are quite lacking. There are plenty of wild spaces, but to say the woodlands are dense would be quite the overstatement.

Enter Fabled Forests, a new mod from Kojilama which offers lush forests without sacrificing a lot of frames in your game. There are plenty of trees in the world and they vary in size, giving a more immersive feel to Skyrim's woods.

As well, Fabled Forests of Mythic Proportions is another version of the same mod, which takes the scaling of the trees and turns them up to a fantastical level. Get lost in a thick maze of trees that climb as high as the tallest buildings in Skyrim.

Check out a clip of Riverwood with the mod installed below: