Skyrim player has had enough of an infamous NPC and will kill him every day

A player named Sidek has made up his mind. The notoriously annoying NPC Nazeem from Bethesda's open world hit, is about to experience his own groundhog day, where he wakes up every day only to be killed, over and over again until The Elder Scroll VI is released. For those who don't know Nazeem, he is a universally loathed NPC in gaming communities. Now he's far from alone in being hated in the franchise but ask anyone with 100+ hours in Skyrim who they dislike the most and chances are the answer will be Nazeem.

So what is it about this character that makes him so excruciatingly annoying that Sidek has decided to spend every day killing the fellow until The Elder Scrolls VI has been launched? The short and simple answer is that he's just plain exhausting. A torment to poor nerves. He's dry as can be and incredibly condescending and as soon as you arrive at his farm outside Whiterun, in good spirits, in good health and with success under your belt, you're immediately brought down by his stroppy greeting phrase; "Do you get to the Cloud District very often? Oh, what am I saying, of course you don't". Already at this point you probably want to drive a nail into his forehead, but most people actually manage to restrain themselves and direct their ire at the game's real enemies instead. But the thing is, if he's allowed to live on, you'll run into him elsewhere in the open game world and thus also get the same tiresome greeting, even though you're thus no longer in Cloud District.

In Skyrim, you can kill some NPC's without affecting the story, the problem is that it's impossible to know which ones, so Nazeem is unfortunately often allowed to live on, but that's over now, if Sidek has his way. He will now, every day until Bethesda releases The Elder Scrolls VI, murder him and as of this writing he has already been active for four months. As this daily event is of course also streamed on his YouTube channel (linked above), Sidek is also trying to be as creative as possible and constantly find new ways to relieve Nazeem from life, be it the environment, getting other NPCs to do the deed or simply sending some angry beast at him.

It's an impressive undertaking, of course, as Todd Howard said only last year that it's reasonable to believe that it will take around fifteen years between Elder Scrolls games, and given that Skyrim came out in 2011, that math would take us to 2026. So there's well over a thousand murders left in store for Nazeem until he is safe.