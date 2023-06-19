Skyrim has now sold more than 60 million copies

HQ

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is actually turning 12 years old later this fall, but unlike most classics, this one has never really gotten out of style. Instead Skyrim has continued to perform well commercially to this very day (thanks to new versions like a Switch edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR - and a very active community).

A nice proof of this was delivered by the Bethesda veteran and director Todd Howard in an interview with IGN recently, where he said Skyrim has now passed 60 million sold games:

"We're sitting here, it's 12 years after Skyrim. We're looking at a game that has sold over 60 million copies, and all these people are playing it, they're still playing it. So we have learned that we need to build in from the beginning a game that has this long term play"

Bethesda has confirmed they are developing a sixth installment in The Elder Scrolls franchise, but it's not expected to be released for a long time. Instead, we're getting their first new IP in over 25 years in September with the release of Starfield.