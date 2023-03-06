Skyrim gets more content as ChatGPT generates new quests

HQ

There are two main reasons why The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to be very popular to this day; first and foremost because it's an absolutely brilliant game, but also because it's still the last main game in the series despite being released in 2011.

Something probably very few of us thought of back when the classic RPG was released, was the possibility to have an AI create an endless number of quests for us. Today, few tech things are hotter than AI and ChatGPT is probably the most common one, being able to help you with everything from getting the best recipes for peanut butter cookies, to doing your homework and writing exciting movie scripts.

The YouTuber Joov realised that the latter could be a perfect fit for an RPG and decided to incorporate ChatGPT into Skyrim. Initially, this mostly led to boring fetch quests, but after some tweaking Joov suddenly had an endless stream of content.

You can check out the result below. Perhaps this is a hint of the future where your game doesn't necessarily have the same content as your friends anymore, with an AI tailoring adventures for you. It also opens up for games that never run out of content as there will always be new quests to play.

Does this sound good to you?

