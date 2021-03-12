Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Dishonored to get FPS Boost on Xbox Series

You're watching Advertisements

When Microsoft and Bethesda confirmed that a bunch of the latter's games would become a part of Xbox Game Pass yesterday, they also teased that some of them would be able to take advantage of the Xbox Series' FPS Boost soon. Which ones, you ask?

Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb and Jeff Rubenstein revealed that Dishonored: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76 and Prey will support FPS Boost very soon in today's episode of Major Nelson Radio. They don't say how much better the frame rate will be for any of them, but expect to learn about that in an upcoming Xbox Wire post or something.

Which of these will you try with FPS Boost, and which ones do you hope will support it in the future?