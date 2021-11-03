Skyrim board game reaches crowdfunding goal in 28 minutes

HQ

On November 11 it's time for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Anniversary Edition, which is a pretty massive update of the classic RPG with plenty of extra content, released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the possibly best RPG of all time. But this isn't the only new Skyrim related product coming.

Mophidius Entertainment has now launched a crowdfunding campaign for something called The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Adventure Game, which is a co-op board game for up to four players. It seems to include all the bells and whistles you would want to from a Skyrim game (we're not certain about arrows to the knee though), and is also looking really good.

It is priced £220 (roughly €259), and will give you lot's of components for your money. As the campaign reached the goal in 28 minutes, it has already started getting stretch goals with 32 days to go. Chances are you will get an absolutely massive package in the end. There are also expansions to choose from if you want the full experience.