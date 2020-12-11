Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim and more Yakuza coming for Xbox Game Pass

As part of Xbox's The Game Awards announcements, a whole list of titles has been announced for the service.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As expected, there was plenty of new games announced for Xbox Game Pass during The Game Awards, and we even got to see a trailer that started with the classic Skyrim soundtrack - which always hits in the feels. The reason is of course that Skyrim: Special Edition is one of the games being added (a logical move as Microsoft is currently finalising the Zenimax/Bethesda take-over).

Here's what you can expect:

Mørkredd (Android, Console & PC) - Available now
Gears 5: Hivebusters Expansion & Game Of The Year Edition - December 15
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Android & Console) - December 15
Among Us (PC) - December 17
Beholder: Complete Edition (Android & Console) - December 17
Code Vein (Android & Console) - December 17
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PC) - December 17
Monster Train (Console) - December 17
MotoGP 20 (Android, Console & PC) - December 17
My Friend Pedro (Android) - December 17
• Neoverse (Android & Console) - December 17
• Wilmot's Warehouse (Console & PC) - December 17

We can also look forward to these titles "very soon":

Killer Queen Black (Console)
The Medium (Console & PC)
Cyber Shadow (Console & PC)
Yakuza 3 Remastered (Console & PC)
Yakuza 4 Remastered (Console & PC)
Yakuza 5 Remastered (Console & PC)
• Yakuza 6: Song of Life (Console & PC)

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Unfortunately, there are as usual a couple of games leaving the service. Make sure you play these as soon as possible as they are leaving on December 30:

Farming Simulator 17 (Console & PC)
Football Manager 2020 (PC)
Mortal Kombat X (Console)

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy