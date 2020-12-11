Skyrim and more Yakuza coming for Xbox Game Pass

As expected, there was plenty of new games announced for Xbox Game Pass during The Game Awards, and we even got to see a trailer that started with the classic Skyrim soundtrack - which always hits in the feels. The reason is of course that Skyrim: Special Edition is one of the games being added (a logical move as Microsoft is currently finalising the Zenimax/Bethesda take-over).
Here's what you can expect:
• Mørkredd (Android, Console & PC) - Available now
• Gears 5: Hivebusters Expansion & Game Of The Year Edition - December 15
• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Android & Console) - December 15
• Among Us (PC) - December 17
• Beholder: Complete Edition (Android & Console) - December 17
• Code Vein (Android & Console) - December 17
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PC) - December 17
• Monster Train (Console) - December 17
• MotoGP 20 (Android, Console & PC) - December 17
• My Friend Pedro (Android) - December 17
• Neoverse (Android & Console) - December 17
• Wilmot's Warehouse (Console & PC) - December 17
We can also look forward to these titles "very soon":
• Killer Queen Black (Console)
• The Medium (Console & PC)
• Cyber Shadow (Console & PC)
• Yakuza 3 Remastered (Console & PC)
• Yakuza 4 Remastered (Console & PC)
• Yakuza 5 Remastered (Console & PC)
• Yakuza 6: Song of Life (Console & PC)
Unfortunately, there are as usual a couple of games leaving the service. Make sure you play these as soon as possible as they are leaving on December 30:
• Farming Simulator 17 (Console & PC)
• Football Manager 2020 (PC)
• Mortal Kombat X (Console)
