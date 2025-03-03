Skype is shutting down in May

HQ

Microsoft bought the video calling software Skype back in 2011 for $8.5 billion, which was quite a significant amount of money for a technology company at the time. This acquisition has been fruitful and it has led to the support and growth of Microsoft Teams, something that has slowly eaten away at Skype and become a productivity staple, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. This dominance has reached its final phase now, as Microsoft has revealed that Skype will be shut down in May 2025.

This decision will see Skype users being transferred to Microsoft Teams, where they will be able to transfer all of their contacts and chats to the service in one swift action. We're told in the announcement blog post that "with Teams, users have access to many of the same core features they use in Skype, such as one-on-one calls and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Additionally, Teams offers enhanced features like hosting meetings, managing calendars, and building and joining communities for free."

As for why Skype is being killed off, it's part of streamlining efforts that intend to make Microsoft's communication and collaboration initiatives all the more clearer. Skype will remain active until May 5 and even usable as usual, but after this date the service will be inaccessible meaning you will need to switch to Teams, or even a rival service like Zoom or Discord for your video calling needs.

Signing off on the subject, Microsoft's president of collaborative apps and platforms, Jeff Teper, stated: "We also understand that change can be challenging and want you to know that we're here to support you every step of the way. We're excited about the new opportunities that Teams brings and are committed to helping you stay connected in new and meaningful ways."

Are you still a frequent Skype user?