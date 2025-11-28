Skyler Gisondo joins cast of Shrek 5 as one of Shrek's sons

HQ

It was revealed a long while ago at this point that Zendaya would be joining the cast of Shrek 5 as Shrek and Fiona's daughter known as Felicia. But anyone who knows their Shrek lore is aware that Shrek and Fiona actually had three children, with Fergus and Farkle being the other two kids.

As the upcoming animated film will include a more grown up, adolescent version of Felicia, should we expect something similar from Fergus and Farkle, or have these two moved Far, Far Away... It turns out that we should.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it's revealed that Skyler Gisondo (known recently for becoming Jimmy Olsen in the DC Universe) and Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernandez are joining the cast as Farkle and Fergus, respectively.

We don't know any more about the bolstered and expanded cast, but it is assumed that when all things are said and done that there will be a stacked A-list line-up that support Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, and Zendaya.