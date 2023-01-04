Skylanders Could be Making a Return in 2023

HQ

A new rumour points to the potential return of the Skylanders franchise, which hasn't seen a new title in years. A throwaway Reddit account spotted by Insider Gaming recently posted about a new Activision survey which referenced a Skylanders compilation.

According to the rumour, this Skylanders game wouldn't require the toys that are so well-associated with the games. As a compilation, one can expect there would be a remastering of all the previous titles under the Skylanders brand, or perhaps some of the more recognisable games.

Skylanders did remain popular for years, managing to create a great amount of revenue for Activision due to toy sales that coincided with the games. According to the leak, this would trade out buying the toys for making them unlockables earned digitally within the games.

Though you should take this supposed leak with quite the grain of salt, there were hopes before this rumour that Activision was planning another entry in Skylanders or Guitar Hero.