Skydiving plane crashes in the US, 12 dead

HQ

A skydiving plane has crashed in the US state of Missouri, as reported by Reuters and YLE. All 11 skydivers and the pilot on board were killed in the crash.

At around noon local time in Butler Airport, a Pacific Aerospace 750XL turboprop plane took off. Unfortunately, the plane failed to reach sufficient altitude, then made a sharp left turn and eventually crashed into the ground less than 300 meters short of the runway.

The small town of Butler has a population of about 4,300 and is located about 100 kilometres south of Kansas City.

Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said in a press conference, that the incident appears to be an accident.

"This is not a commercial airliner that has crashed; it's a local airplane that took off from our local ​airport. --- This appears to be an accident."