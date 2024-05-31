Skydance's Behemoth gets its first gameplay showing

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The Forsaken Lands have fallen victim to ruinous plagues, only leaving a select number of survivors free from insanity. As one of those lucky few, you'll have to fight for your survival in this newly hostile world.
That's the setup for Skydance's Behemoth, a new VR game which got its first gameplay trailer last night at the PlayStation State of Play. Behemoth is going to launch this Autumn, and it'll focus on physics-based combat, letting you wield swords, axes.
There are also some beefy bosses to take down, so let's hope that the most is made out of the VR platform with this one. Check out the trailer below: