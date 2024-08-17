Skydance have a film based on a Sega game in the works

Skydance have partnered with Sega for a new live-action video game adaptation, and the chosen material for the film is... (drumroll please) Eternal Champions.

For those not familiar, Eternal Champions is a fighting game published in 1993 for the much-beloved Sega Genesis console. As for the game itself, it was acclaimed for its interesting characters, all of whom were destined to achieve greatness but failed. Ripped from the moments before their deaths throughout history by the titular Eternal Champion, they fight until one remains - crowned champion - and is given a second chance to restore balance and justice to the world as a hero of humanity.

The film is set to be written by Derek Connolly, the mind behind Jurassic World. Connolly is no stranger to video game adaptations, having previously worked on Detective Pikachu, and is experienced with action blockbusters, having also worked on films such as Kong: Skull Island.

Additionally, alongside a team of Skydance producers, Sega are bringing in Toru Nakahara, who previously worked on the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action adaptations to produce, so it's safe to say that Eternal Champions is in good hands (thanks, The Hollywood Reporter).

What do you think about the decision to turn Eternal Champions into a film? Let us know in the comments below, and keep up with Gamereactor as we bring you all the latest.