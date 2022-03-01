Skybound is bringing a new The Walking Dead game exclusively to Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch

Skybound Entertainment has announced that it is working with Genvid Entertainment on a new The Walking Dead game, which will be launching during the summer. Set to be called The Walking Dead: Last Mile, this title is slated to be a massively interactive live event (MILE) that is both part-game, part-interactive television show project that aims to immerse players around the world in a new saga that will evolve "minute-by-minute, day-by-day, week-by-week" as the press release states.

While we're told that more information about the game will be coming soon, it is noted, quite unusually, that this game will be coming exclusively to Facebook Gaming and to Facebook Watch.

Speaking about The Walking Dead: Last Mile, Skybound Entertainment chairman and The Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman has stated, "We're thrilled to unveil this new MILE experience that will take place in The Walking Dead universe, where fans can play games and influence this new world and its inhabitants as a community."

"With The Walking Dead: Last Mile, audience members can stream a living, breathing world of The Walking Dead, working collectively and individually to impact the story at every turn. We're excited to collaborate with our partners Genvid and Facebook to bring this pioneering vision to life."

As mentioned above, we can expect more information on The Walking Dead: Last Mile soon, with the full release expected to take place during summer 2022.