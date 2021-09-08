Skybound Entertainment has invested $10.5 million into Danish developer 5th Planet Games

HQ

When we think about Hollywood, we think about Los Angeles and its warm golden beaches, palm tree lined streets, and its abundance of celebrities. But, Hollywood is expanding its reach, and is entering a vastly different landscape: the Nordics.

The production company Skybound Entertainment has announced that it has invested $10.5 million into the Danish games developer 5th Planet Games, a partnership that will give 5th Planet the chance to work on and develop titles from Skybound's immense portfolio of intellectual properties, which includes The Walking Dead and Invincible.

The investment is also set to see Skybound work with 5th Planet to create original IP from within the Nordic regions, and it will also see the pair working together to find and develop talent from the entire Nordic region, not just Denmark.

"We are excited to partner with Skybound - a leading entertainment powerhouse," said Henrik Nielsen, board member of 5th Planet Games. "This investment provides us the opportunity to develop our own IP, while also being able to access Skybound's massive catalog of stories and universes. With Skybound at the helm, we can create even bigger and more empathetic stories while exploring new worlds like never before."