Skybound are looking for backers to make a AAA Invincible game

HQ

Skybound Games has actually made a few different Invincible projects over the years. Usually, they have been smaller titles, such as the mobile RPG Invincible: Guarding the Globe or the visual novel Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, but this is set to change in the future.

Skybound has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Republic where it is looking for backers to help it make a AAA Invincible game. It will be made by a 30+ person team composed of veterans from EA, Activision Blizzard, and Amazon Games, and will actually be the studio's first foray into the AAA space.

Already, the project has raised around $18 million from investors, but Skybound are still looking for help from fans to ensure they have the money to properly develop the game. As of writing, $450,000 has been racked up by fans, but the funding goal stretches to $5 million, with backers able to commit a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $5 million. The deadline is April 30, 2024, so in around two weeks time.

Talking a little about the project, the Republic page states, "By developing this game in-house, under complete control of our team of franchise stakeholders and Invincible IP creator Robert Kirkman himself, we are creating a highly coveted game that is guaranteed to have fans of the comic, the global hit TV show, and serious gamers alike, wholly captivated by this first-of-its-kind Invincible experience. Plus, by creating this project in-house, we will reap the benefits of being the IP rights owner, developer, and publisher, providing increased value to our stakeholders."

It continues by adding, "If you follow the show, you can imagine exactly what to expect from this video game: tons of action, stunning game and character design, and of course, a healthy dose of blood."

There is no mention on timeline for the production of the game, but no doubt it will be a few years away at the very least if it's still in the funding stage.