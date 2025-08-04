English
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyblivion justifies its existence with a glorious update teaser

The incredibly ambitious mod converting Oblivion into Skyrim's engine is almost upon us.

For years, we believed that the only way we'd see an updated version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion would be through Skyblivion. The fan project that placed the entirety of Cyrodil into The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has taken over a decade, and looks more impressive with each update video. But then, Bethesda released a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

There's no bad blood between the mod team and remaster developers. The people behind Skyblivion recently released a new update video, which goes over the final stretch of development before launch, and defines the differences between the mod and Oblivion Remastered.

Skyblivion is more of a remake, giving us a new Oblivion experience from the ground-up, while The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered adds a fresh gloss of paint over the main Oblivion experience. Also, Skyblivion will add cut content from the original game, such as its eighth, forgotten city.

Skyblivion will release in 2025.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

