Skyblivion justifies its existence with a glorious update teaser

For years, we believed that the only way we'd see an updated version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion would be through Skyblivion. The fan project that placed the entirety of Cyrodil into The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has taken over a decade, and looks more impressive with each update video. But then, Bethesda released a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

There's no bad blood between the mod team and remaster developers. The people behind Skyblivion recently released a new update video, which goes over the final stretch of development before launch, and defines the differences between the mod and Oblivion Remastered.

Skyblivion is more of a remake, giving us a new Oblivion experience from the ground-up, while The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered adds a fresh gloss of paint over the main Oblivion experience. Also, Skyblivion will add cut content from the original game, such as its eighth, forgotten city.

Skyblivion will release in 2025.