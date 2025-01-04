Skyblivion has just one region left of Oblivion's map to finish

HQ

We've known about Skyblivion for years now. The fan project attempts the Herculean task of putting all the content from the base version of Oblivion into Skyrim, giving it updated visuals, improved performance, more modern gameplay, and more.

However, more recently, it feels as though there's a bit of time pressure on Skyblivion now, as we hear more and more about an official Oblivion remaster on the way. Luckily, Skyblivion aims to release this year, and in its latest developer update, we are told that the map is almost done, with just one region left to do.

But, while 93% of the map cells are complete, only 44% are navmeshed. That means that NPCs know which parts of the terrain are traversable. It shows that even with more than six years being put into this mod in earnest, there is still quite a way to go.

If you want to play the fan-made Skyblivion experience, you can help out, as the team are always looking for volunteers to build one of the most-ambitious fan-made projects we've ever seen.