Skyblivion brings The Elder Scrolls IV to slightly more modern visuals in new gameplay

While all eyes might be on the gigantic mod that is Fallout London right now, over on the fantasy side of Bethesda titles, a team has been plugging away at a full remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion inside of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Trying to play Oblivion today might be a bit of a task, as the game is rather dated, but that's where Skyblivion hopes to come in and introduce players that wouldn't dare face graphics well over 15 years old.

In a new gameplay video, Skyblivion showcases its improved visuals and two quests. The first is Fingers of the Mountain, where you have to retrieve a spell book and give it to one of two rival wizards. Whoever you don't give it to will ask that you steal the book back.

The second quest sees you side with two brothers to defend their farm from goblins attacking it. If both brothers survive, only one survives, or if none survive, you get a different reward. They might not be the most epic quests in the game, but they show off just how different Oblivion looks with some updated visuals.

Check out the video below: