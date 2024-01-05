Sky News presenter to new Tetris champion: "Go outside, get some fresh air"

HQ

As some of you may already know, 13-year-old Willis Gibson achieved the seemingly impossible when he defeated Tetris on Nintendo's little grey 8-bit machine the other day, a record many considered completely unattainable just a few years ago.

So when the game's "kill screen" suddenly appeared during one of his many live gaming sessions in pursuit of the record, the cheers and praise were immediate. But a reporter from Sky News had a different take on the matter, choosing instead to heckle the kid.

"As a mother, I would just say, step away from the screen, go outside, get some fresh air... beating Tetris is not a life goal."

Yes, that was one of presenter Jayne Secker's suggestions to the world champion who continued to mock the record as if it was no big deal.