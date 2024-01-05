Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sky News presenter to new Tetris champion: "Go outside, get some fresh air"

Jayne Secker told the 13-year-old sensation that "beating Tetris is not a life goal."

As some of you may already know, 13-year-old Willis Gibson achieved the seemingly impossible when he defeated Tetris on Nintendo's little grey 8-bit machine the other day, a record many considered completely unattainable just a few years ago.

So when the game's "kill screen" suddenly appeared during one of his many live gaming sessions in pursuit of the record, the cheers and praise were immediate. But a reporter from Sky News had a different take on the matter, choosing instead to heckle the kid.

"As a mother, I would just say, step away from the screen, go outside, get some fresh air... beating Tetris is not a life goal."

Yes, that was one of presenter Jayne Secker's suggestions to the world champion who continued to mock the record as if it was no big deal.

