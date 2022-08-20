Sky is coming to PlayStation

HQ

That Game Company has announced that following its release originally on iOS devices, and then successive launches on Android and then Nintendo Switch, the social open world game Sky: Children of the Light will be coming to yet another platform.

As mentioned in a blog post, we're told that work has begun on bringing the game to PlayStation, and that when this edition of the game does debut, it will feature crossplay with other platforms.

There's no mention as to when Sky: Children of the Light will debut on Sony's console at the moment, but the developer has announced that beta testers on other platforms may start to see changes in the game (in the form of test updates) as it gears up for the PlayStation launch.